Murder accused ‘pulled the trigger’, court told

By Asanda Nini - 09 July 2018
Bulelwa Ndudula
Murder accused widow, Bulelwa Ndudula, 46, is the actual person who pulled the trigger and shot dead her politician husband Sakhekile Ndudula, 52, in September 2016.

 Or at least she stood within a two-metre radius from the actual shooter.

This is according to a testimony given in court today by a chief forensic analyst, Lieutenant-Colonel Noneka Zizikazi Gogela, who works for the police’s Forensic Science Laboratory in Pretoria.

 

