Education’s huge job drive
600 non-teaching posts set to be filled include security guards, cleaners
The Eastern Cape education department has gone on a massive recruitment drive to fill more than 600 non-teaching posts that will see some schools have security guards for the first time. The vacancies include more than 30 directors and assistant directors, security officers to safeguard 14 schools, 17 school caretakers, cleaners for 46 schools, and 500 interns.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.