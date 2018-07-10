Education’s huge job drive

600 non-teaching posts set to be filled include security guards, cleaners

The Eastern Cape education department has gone on a massive recruitment drive to fill more than 600 non-teaching posts that will see some schools have security guards for the first time. The vacancies include more than 30 directors and assistant directors, security officers to safeguard 14 schools, 17 school caretakers, cleaners for 46 schools, and 500 interns.

