Initiate toll now 16 as teen succumbs
The initiation death toll has risen to 16 after the death of an initiate who was severely assaulted, allegedly by his traditional nurse. The initiate – admitted to hospital after the July 1 assault in King William’s Town – succumbed to his injuries on Friday. This is the second initiate to die in Buffalo City Metro this season after one died in Mdantsane last month.
