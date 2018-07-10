Actress‚ model and philanthropist Naomi Campbell has urged South Africans to heed the call to action to help eradicate extreme poverty and celebrate Nelson Mandela's legacy through the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Mzansi has been buzzing with excitement as the star-studded line-up for the concert was announced at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher‚ Oprah‚ Ed Sheeran‚ Tyler Perry‚ Gayle King‚ Forest Whitaker‚ Tiwa Savage and Wizkid will join local stars at FNB Stadium on December 2 for the highly anticipated concert.

Naomi‚ who is one of the hosts and producers of the Global Citizen Festival told media at the Sandton Convention Centre that it was an honour to celebrate Madiba's legacy and that she was grateful for all the life lessons he taught her.

"Madiba was a man whose values and wisdom have left a lasting imprint on this world. I cherish everything he taught me about giving‚ sharing‚ and forgiving and I look forward to celebrating his life on December 2."

Naomi said that all of us were global citizens and have a responsibility to help each other.

"Whether we like it or not‚ air travel‚ social media‚ climate change and television have connected us to such degree that it is no longer possible to bury our head in the sand and pretend our brothers and sisters do not exist. We are all in this together."

Naomi urged people to approach challenges facing is as a nation with positivity‚ hope and excitement even.

Kweku Mandela‚ who is one of the executive producers of the festival and played a vital role in bringing the festival to Mzansi said ever since he found out about Global Citizen‚ which was started in 2012‚ he knew he had to bring it to SA.

He said that South Africans have the "ability to overcome" and that Madiba taught him the importance of believing.

Tickets for the concert cannot be bought and have to be earned through actions‚ that will help the fight against poverty.