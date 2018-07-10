Security guard killed for his gun in Durban shooting

A security guard was gunned down by a gang of men in the KwaMashu’s notorious A-Section in Durban on Monday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the guard had been patrolling the area with a colleague when they confronted by a group of armed men.

“They were confronted by four unknown suspects. At gunpoint the suspects robbed a 37-year-old security guard of his firearm before fatally shooting him‚” he said.

“The suspects then fled the scene on foot. A case of murder was opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation‚” Zwane added.

The KwaMashu Men’s Hostel and the cramped shack settlement that girders it in A-Section are widely considered as areas fraught with violence.

In 2014‚ the police with more than 400 officers in armoured vehicles who essentially occupied the section in search of wanted criminals and guns.

- TimesLIVE