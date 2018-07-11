The Ga-rankuwa Magistrate’s Court in Tshwane on Wednesday sentenced ANC councillor Emmanuel Sipho Maselane to a total of 58 years in prison and one life term on four counts of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Magistrate Dan Mokgotsi also ordered that Maselane’s name be entered into the sex offenders’ register.

The magistrate said Maselane‚ 35‚ a ward 9 councillor in Winterveldt‚ had carefully planned and executed his crimes‚ saying that the scourge of rape was spreading like cancer and touched on the core of social cohesion.

He said instead of protecting the weak as a leader of society‚ Maselane had preyed on the same people he was supposed to protect.

“We need peace‚ harmony and tranquillity in our society…You get a situation where a person portrays himself as a Samaritan so that the potential victims can go to him. You are not helping the community‚ you are raping them. You are robbing them‚” he said.

Maselane’s modus operandi was giving his victims lifts in his white Toyota Corolla from taverns in and around Soshanguve.

He would then drive the victims to a secluded area where he would rape and rob them of their belongings‚ including cell phones‚ at gunpoint.

One of the victims was gang raped by Maselane and his companion.

Two of his victims were 14 years old when the crimes were committed in December 2014 and February 2015. The other two victims were aged 30 and 37.

“You have a wife‚ yet you go around doing this? What time do you take care of your wife? What time do you take care of your children because the crimes were committed in the wee hours?” the magistrates asked.

Maselane was found guilty on all eight counts of rape and robbery on Monday.

Among evidence that led to his successful prosecution were the vehicle he used‚ shoes of one of his victims that were found in his car as well as the description of his genitals which victims said were covered in warts.

The sentences will run concurrently.