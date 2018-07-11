A 12-year-old boy was found dead last night with an open wound to his skull‚ Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

His parents had returned from a trip to town‚ Captain Dineo Koena said.

They are from the Tafeni locality‚ within the Mthombe area of Libode.

The parents found their son at about 7pm on Tuesday.

Police are calling for help from the community to find the culprit.

"The motive for his killing is unclear‚" said Captain Koena.

Anyone with information may contact D/Captain Zwakala on 0829211003 or the Crime Stop Line on 0860 10111. The information will be treated as confidential.