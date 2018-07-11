Hunt is on for bogus chicken 'Ingcibi'
He snips underage boys for the price of a chicken, saying they heal faster
The search is on for notorious Eastern Cape traditional surgeon Mshiyelwa Ndoda, alleged to have illegally circumcised 61 underage boys and a 49-year-old mentally challenged man in Libode in the past few weeks. On Sunday, Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa was in a police helicopter searching for the bogus ingcibi.
