Hunt is on for bogus chicken 'Ingcibi'

He snips underage boys for the price of a chicken, saying they heal faster

The search is on for notorious Eastern Cape traditional surgeon Mshiyelwa Ndoda, alleged to have illegally circumcised 61 underage boys and a 49-year-old mentally challenged man in Libode in the past few weeks. On Sunday, Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa was in a police helicopter searching for the bogus ingcibi.

