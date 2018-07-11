Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota has called on the South African government to introduce refugee camps.

Addressing a media conference of the coalition governments which took over cities like Tshwane‚ Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg‚ Lekota took aim at foreigners.

He criticised South Africa's handling of refugees‚ saying even during the struggle‚ the ANC exiles were confined in refugee camps and not allowed to push out residents.

Lekota said the ANC government was allowing people to "flood South Africa".Lekota was sharing a stage with DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and Johannesburg transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba from the IFP.