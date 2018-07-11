Let’s support our refugees’
Dignitaries’ clarion call at ‘Day of the African Child’ celebrations in Mthatha
Children of refugees, like their South African counterparts, are gifts to be cherished and loved. They need access to the same healthcare and the same type of education as South African children. These were some of the messages passed on during the provincial commemoration of the Day of the African Child celebrations at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha yesterday.
