Picture clues in murder trial

Photographer tells court of buttons and jewellery scattered on the floor

Buttons strewn about, contents of a jewellery box scattered across the floor and scratch marks made by shoes being dragged are the signs that led a senior crime scene police photographer to testify that there was “a struggle” between murder-accused widow Bulelwa Ndudula, 46, and her late husband Sakhekile Ndudula, 52.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.