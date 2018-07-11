News

Three killed‚ one wounded in shooting in Tembisa

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2018
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting outside a shop in Tembisa on the East Rand Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting at Tembisa on the East Rand on Wednesday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with provincial emergency services‚ were called out just before 2pm‚ to find two people dead inside a taxi parked outside a small shop‚ said ER24's Russel Meiring.

The body of a third man was found lying a few metres away.

They had numerous gunshot wounds.

A fourth man was treated and transported by the provincial services to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting incident are unknown at this stage.

