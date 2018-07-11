News

WATCH | From brazen shootout to conviction: How new camera tech nailed gangster

By Anthony Molyneuax - 11 July 2018

A brazen shootout between members of the Hard Livings and the American gangs in Cape Town was caught on camera largely thanks to a gunshot-detection system called ShotSpotter.

But what is ShotSpotter and how is it influencing gang-related shootings in the most notorious areas plagued by gang violence? Watch our video to find out. 

