The dire water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay - with supply dam levels dropping to below 20% and no real rain expected any time soon - has raised the worrying spectre of soaring food prices.

Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern painted a grim picture on Tuesday of skyrocketing meat prices. He also warned of problems with fruit and vegetable production should the situation continue.

The South African Weather Service has also expressed serious concern‚ with weatherman Garth Sampson saying that this year has been the second driest since 1960‚ with only 114mm of rain so far.

The driest first six months of the year was recorded in 1970‚ when 111mm fell.

The municipality‚ asked about the possibility of stricter water restrictions or higher tariffs‚ initially seemed reluctant to comment‚ with metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki first saying an announcement would be made “soon” and then sending out a notice saying it would be made on Wednesday.