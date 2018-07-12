A petition was filed against Rudi Krause‚ the attorney acting for Duduzane Zuma in a culpable homicide case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ on Thursday.

The "friend of the court brief" was filed by Barry Keyter of Johannesburg‚ described as a concerned citizen‚ who alleges he is a witness in a separate complaint against Krause and that there is a conflict of interest on the part of the lawyer‚ according to a statement issued by Anthony Keyter.

The Keyters have been criticised by the courts previously. IOL reported in 2016 (https://www.iol.co.za/news/twins-gagged-from-libelling-banks-2007730) that the twin brothers were gagged from badmouthing bank officials and that Anthony Keyter had been declared a vexatious litigant in the US.

Zuma’s court appearance in connection with a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi is expected to be brief on Thursday. Both the state and the defence have agreed that the case against him will be postponed until August.