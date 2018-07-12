Duduzane Zuma‚ the son of former president Jacob Zuma‚ will be back in court on Thursday morning as he faces‚ for the first time‚ charges of culpable homicide linked to a 2014 collision between his Porche and a minibus taxi.

And this time he won’t be in leg irons.

Zuma’s court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court is expected to be brief‚ as both the state and the defence have agreed that the case against him will be postponed until 14 August. He will be released on warning‚ meaning he will not have to apply for bail.

While this court appearance should be far less dramatic than his shackled 15-minute bail hearing at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday‚ there are already indications that there may demonstrations outside the court room.

An organisation calling itself as “Freedom For Duduzane” has distributed flyers stating their intention to gather outside the Randburg Magistrates Court in support of Zuma’s son.

It’s unclear who makes up the membership of the group‚ but its slogans make its unhappiness over Duduzane’s multiple prosecutions clear: “NPA said there was no warrant for his arrest. Why did they chain him? Did they chain [former Steinhoff CEO] Markus Jooste?”

Black First Land First has also come out in support of Zuma.