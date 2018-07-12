Advocate Mike Hellens‚ appearing for Duduzane Zuma‚ said the team hopes the trial will proceed this year.

In his culpable homicide case‚ the state argues that Zuma’s negligent driving resulted in the deaths of two women. Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Duduzane’s Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her fellow passenger Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ reportedly died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.

In August 2015‚ the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president’s son despite Magistrate Lalitha Chetty found‚ during a formal judicial inquest into the death‚ that there was prima facie evidence that Dube’s death had been caused by the younger Zuma’s negligent actions. But‚ after Afriforum and former prosecutor Gertie Nel announced that they intended to pursue a private prosecution against Zuma‚ the state reversed that decision.

Earlier this week‚ Duduzane Zuma appeared in another court to face an alleged “State Capture” corruption case. He was released on bail of R100‚000 after being formally charged with trying to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in October 2015 - months before his father announced the shock axing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. It is the state’s case that‚ under the doctrine of “common purpose” or criminal conspiracy‚ Duduzane Zuma associated himself with a Gupta family plot to “buy” Jonas – so that he would act to further the family’s business interests.

Zuma‚ however‚ maintains he will be proven innocent.

He agreed to hand over both of his passports as part of his bail conditions‚ but he’s made it clear that he needs to travel for work - and has a five-months pregnant wife in Dubai.