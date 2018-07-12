Gigaba calls on new mothers to register their babies soonest

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has called on new mothers to immediately register their children for birth certificates saying it made it easier for​ the children to apply for identity documents later on in their lives.

"We need to emphasise to women to go and register their newborn babies immediately," he said.

"It makes it easier to get an ID later on if they are registered."

The Minister this morning visited the Bumbane Great Place where he spent about two hours meeting with acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo.King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Dumani Zozo and Eastern Cape provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane were part of the Minister's entourage.

The visit formed part of the government's annual Imbizo Focus Week.

Addressing the media afterwards, Gigaba said in some areas, particularly in rural villages, some young women were giving birth and then leaving their children in the care of their grandmothers.

He said in most cases, some of the children were left without birth certificates as they were not registered on the home affairs database.

"Even at high school, these children cannot pass while they cannot even apply for social grants," he added.

He said the department could now also be found inside hospitals. And this made it easier for mothers to register their children.

He further claimed some people were abusing the system by registering children born by foreign nationals which created a burden on the state's social grant resources.

Dalindyebo on the other hand said they were honoured by the Minister's visit to the AbaThembu headquarters.

However he told him to do something about the infrastructure at the home affairs offices in Mthatha which were characterised by long queues.

"Our grandparents have to stand outside whether it’s raining or not," he said.