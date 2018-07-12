Grave still closed to public
Talks on opening Mandela burial site to public have yet to begin
With the world set to celebrate former President Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday next week, there has been no progress in deciding on opening the grave to the public. Many, including some government leaders, believe this would boost tourism in the OR Tambo region as many would descend on Mthatha to view Madiba’s grave in Qunu.
