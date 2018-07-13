Azenathi slams expropriation

Acting AbaThembu king Azenathi Dalindyebo has become the latest monarch to criticise the state’s policy of land expropriation without compensation. Addressing residents at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Qunu during the government’s Imbizo Focus Week attended by home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba yesterday, Dalindyebo said not every black person owned land before Europeans arrived in South Africa.

