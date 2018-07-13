News

Beware of suspicious devices in Durban‚ UK warns travellers

By Jeff Wicks - 13 July 2018
A 'bomb' that was placed under one of two vehicles near the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.
A 'bomb' that was placed under one of two vehicles near the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.
Image: Supplied

The United Kingdom has updated a cautionary travel advisory for South Africa after the discovery of several incendiary devices planted at malls in Durban in the past week.

The advisory‚ updated on Thursday‚ came after the evacuation of Cornubia Mall and the Phoenix police station after bomb scares on Thursday.

“As of July 2018‚ police are investigating a series of incendiary devices placed at different locations in the Durban area‚” the advisory reads.

“Two of these devices were triggered‚ causing small fires. You should exercise usual caution if you encounter unexpected devices or packages. If in doubt‚ contact the police.”The planting and detonation of a firebomb in the Pavilion outlet in the early hours of Thursday morning last week was the first in a string of incidents that lead to the discovery of five more potentially explosive devices.

To date‚ two devices have been found at Woolworths in Gateway. Two others were found underneath parked cars on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July at the weekend.

No arrests have yet been made.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police station evacuated in third bomb scare

The police have now themselves become a target of a spate of bomb threats in Durban on Thursday‚ with the Phoenix police station evacuated.
News
22 hours ago

Durban mall open for business after Woolies bomb scare

Woolworths confirmed on Thursday afternoon that no explosive devices had been found at its Cornubia Mall outlet following a bomb scare earlier in the ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | No arrests yet in Durban explosives mystery

Almost a week after the first incendiary devices were triggered and caused fires in two Woolworths stores in Durban‚ no arrests have been made.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | We never expected anything like this to happen: July car bomb pair

A night of horse racing and revelry turned to horror for Thebe Mochochoko after he and a friend became the latest targets in a string of Durban ...
News
2 days ago

'Suspicious device' found at Durban's Pavilion shopping centre

A "suspicious device" was discovered in an underground parking lot in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Durban‚ forcing a partial evacuation of the ...
News
4 days ago

Explosive devices detonate in vicinity of Durban July

In the latest in a string of bombings in Durban‚ explosive devices were planted and detonated on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday ...
News
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
The struggle continues for villagers
X