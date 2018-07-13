The United Kingdom has updated a cautionary travel advisory for South Africa after the discovery of several incendiary devices planted at malls in Durban in the past week.

The advisory‚ updated on Thursday‚ came after the evacuation of Cornubia Mall and the Phoenix police station after bomb scares on Thursday.

“As of July 2018‚ police are investigating a series of incendiary devices placed at different locations in the Durban area‚” the advisory reads.

“Two of these devices were triggered‚ causing small fires. You should exercise usual caution if you encounter unexpected devices or packages. If in doubt‚ contact the police.”The planting and detonation of a firebomb in the Pavilion outlet in the early hours of Thursday morning last week was the first in a string of incidents that lead to the discovery of five more potentially explosive devices.

To date‚ two devices have been found at Woolworths in Gateway. Two others were found underneath parked cars on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July at the weekend.

No arrests have yet been made.