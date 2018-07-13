Mayor reveals plans to settle power bills

Mayor Sisisi Tolashe says they are busy finalising a deal which will help them clear their electricity bill and pay its creditors.

Mayor Tolashe was responding to questions during the Roads and Transport department's dialogue in Queenstown today, where MEC Weziwe Tikana unveiled a fleet of new plant machinery for the Chris Hani district.

The machinery will come handy for the troubled Enoch Mgijima municipality whose vehicles were auctioned last month after failing to pay a service provider.

This is the same area where violent service delivery protests resulted in the torching of a community hall.

Tolashe said they are busy crafting a solution which will "have us clearing our Eskom bill and pay all service providers what is due to them”.

"With this machinery now and we have filled critical posts and so we have no excuse. We commit to do what is expected of us as a municipality," said Tolashe.