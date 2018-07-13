No real rift in marriage, says murder accused
Ndudula says she and her husband had minor issues like any couple
Husband murder accused Bulelwa Ndudula, 46, took the witness stand yesterday and said there were never any “serious problems” in their marriage. Despite these comments, Ndudula also pointed a finger at her late husband, senior ANC official Sakhekile Ndudula, 52, for making threats of violence. She said he once told her that one day he would “blow my brains away”.
