Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota broke down in tears while reflecting on the direction South Africa had taken under the leadership of a political party he had served from the days of his youth.

He was speaking to Times Select at Cope’s office in Midrand on Wednesday – the day he made headlines for saying South Africa needed refugee camps. But the interview with him had nothing to do with foreigners. Instead‚ it was about the ongoing debate over land ownership in South Africa.

Lekota said he believes the proposal floated in parliament for the expropriation of land without compensation is misplaced. He argued that most‚ if not all white people who own properties in the country‚ paid for them. Taking the land from them and not paying for it would be against the ethos of the constitution.

He said the ANC does not want to admit to its failure in implementing the constitution and is simply now “fooling the people”.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.