He raped me, beat me...but I did not kill him

Ndudula gives judge different versions of marriage to murdered husband

The Ndudulas’ marriage had deteriorated to such an extent that Bulelwa Ndudula had her husband, Sakhekile – now dead at 52 after four bullets were pumped into his body in September 2016 – up in court for rape. Judge Igna Stretch presided over this new information on Friday, only hours after Bulelwa Ndudula, 46, had told Stretch her marriage to her ANC politician husband Sakhekile had been solid.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.