A speedster was bust allegedly driving at 238km per hour in his Mercedes Benz on the N1 freeway by Gauteng Traffic Police on Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old alleged offender‚ who is self-employed‚ claimed he was late for a funeral in Limpopo‚ the Gauteng Department of Community Safety said.

The incident occurred in a prescribed 120km/h maximum limit zone near Murray Hill north of Pretoria

“The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to the Hammanskraal Police Station where he was formally charged with reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120 km per hour on a freeway. The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court this coming week‚” the department said.It said it was concerned about the reckless and negligent driving that the province was continuing to experience on its roads.

“Most fatal crashes are as a result of this behaviour by reckless motorists. Despite all the warnings that speed kills‚ motorists continue with the deadly driving attitude.“The Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to root out this bad behaviour amongst drivers and ensure that the high volume of accidents on our roads are minimised through our road safety initiatives‚” the department warned on Sunday.