A chance of a lifetime for aspiring actors

Aspirant small screen stars are all invited to audition this week for a feature film that will be shot in Mdantsane from next week.

The crew for the boxing film Knuckle City are currently in pre-production and are holding auditions for the film directed by the highly acclaimed, award-winning Mdantsane-born Jahmil XT Qubeka.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Qubeka said the film was about two brothers who had not dealt with the death of their father. This then follows them to adulthood. One of the brothers ends up in jail while the other becomes a boxer.

“I have always been fascinated by the boxing culture in Mdantsane and Duncan Village. This film is an attempt to get into the psyche and the head space of the people of the area. I have been going to a boxing gym and there is a young man who jogs from NU12 to gym at NU1.

“One really has to be motivated in order to do that. The film is about understanding what keeps these young people motivated amid all the squalor,” he said.