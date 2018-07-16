A chance of a lifetime for aspiring actors
Aspirant small screen stars are all invited to audition this week for a feature film that will be shot in Mdantsane from next week.
The crew for the boxing film Knuckle City are currently in pre-production and are holding auditions for the film directed by the highly acclaimed, award-winning Mdantsane-born Jahmil XT Qubeka.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Qubeka said the film was about two brothers who had not dealt with the death of their father. This then follows them to adulthood. One of the brothers ends up in jail while the other becomes a boxer.
“I have always been fascinated by the boxing culture in Mdantsane and Duncan Village. This film is an attempt to get into the psyche and the head space of the people of the area. I have been going to a boxing gym and there is a young man who jogs from NU12 to gym at NU1.
“One really has to be motivated in order to do that. The film is about understanding what keeps these young people motivated amid all the squalor,” he said.
Mdantsane is the home to more than two dozen world boxing champions including Vuyani Bhungu, Welcome Ncitha, Zolani Tete and boxing legend Happy Boy Mgxaji.
“It is great that young people have tangible role models to look up to. However, it is not all roses. We explore the challenges and we deal with the socialised issues. People forget that this province was once three countries namely Transkei, Ciskei and South Africa and that must have affected the people somehow,” Qubeka said.
He said it was personal for him to tell stories from where he comes from because the province had moulded him.
The film, which will be shot between July 25 and August 25, will be headlining stars such as Nomhle Nkonyeni, Patrick Ndlovu, Bongi Mantsai, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembekile Komani and Faniswa Yisa.
Today and tomorrow auditions will be held at the Mdantsane Art Centre in NU2. The venue for Wednesday and Thursday will be announced later and on Friday they will be at the Gompo Art Centre.
