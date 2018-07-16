ATM scamster gets eight-year jail sentence

A 32-year-old Eastern Cape man convicted on two counts of fraud after being found guilty of scamming an elderly man at an ATM machine two years ago, has been sentenced to eight years jail.

Sikelela Bhanya was convicted by the Elliotdale Regional Court on Thursday.National Prosecuting Authoritiy regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali said the court had heard that on October 2016, near the Elliotdale taxi rank, Bhanya approached unsuspecting 65-year-old Pati Sunduza while he was about to withdraw money from an ATM.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence by [presiding] Magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla with the hope that it will serve as a deterrent and cause the desired dent in the crimes involving bank card fraud," he said.