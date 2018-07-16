Bus stuck outside Komani after mechanical failure

A Greyhound bus travelling from Johannesburg to East London is stuck 50km outside Komani since 4am this morning due to mechanic failure.

The bus was scheduled to arrive at Windmill bus station at 7am this morning after it left Johannesburg at 5.55pm on Sunday.

Greyhound customer care agent named Sandra told the Dispatch that the bus experienced engine failure when it refused to start.

“Our tracking team said they are still trying to fix the door before they can move,” she said.

One of the passengers in the bus are 14-year-old twins Anele and Avela Balfour who are the sons of former Sports Minister Ngconde Balfour.

Balfour said he was disappointed by the services of the bus and its failure to update them.

At the time of writing, Sandra told the Dispatch it is unclear when the bus will be able to move nor when will it arrive in East London.