Power affected after ‘trip’

By Tyler Riddin - 16 July 2018
East London suburbs affected by power trip.
Eskom has reported a trip which is affecting the supply of power in the East London suburbs of Woodbrook, Sunnyridge, Orange Grove, CBD, Airport, Buffalo Flats, Bunkers Hill, Stirling, Berea, Southernwood, Selborne, Nahoon, West Bank and Queenspark. This is according to BCM spokeswoman Bathandwa Diamond.

“We will give more updates as soon as we get more information,” said Diamond.

Eskom spokesman, Zama Mpondwana, said: "A fault  on  the  Buffalo  City  Metro  Municipality  network  tripped  the Eskom  Port  Rex  Substation  causing  power  supply  interruption  to  western  parts  of  East London  and  the  Central  Business  District  (CBD).   Eskom  is  supporting  the  metro  to  resolve the  fault."

