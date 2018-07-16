Power affected after ‘trip’

Eskom has reported a trip which is affecting the supply of power in the East London suburbs of Woodbrook, Sunnyridge, Orange Grove, CBD, Airport, Buffalo Flats, Bunkers Hill, Stirling, Berea, Southernwood, Selborne, Nahoon, West Bank and Queenspark. This is according to BCM spokeswoman Bathandwa Diamond.

“We will give more updates as soon as we get more information,” said Diamond.

Eskom spokesman, Zama Mpondwana, said: "A fault on the Buffalo City Metro Municipality network tripped the Eskom Port Rex Substation causing power supply interruption to western parts of East London and the Central Business District (CBD). Eskom is supporting the metro to resolve the fault."