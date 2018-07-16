Search on for boy gone missing

Parents of a 15-year-old Hudson Park High School pupil, Lulama Magau, have opened a case of a missing person at the East London police station after the teen was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Magau reportedly arrived at his home on Sunday afternoon after he slept over a friend's house in Nahoon over the weekend.

According to his mother, Vuyokazi Magau, the teen left soon after without indication and has not arrived ever since.

She told the Dispatch that at first they feared he might be fleeing punishment because he left the house without permision on Friday.

"All his friends have not seen hiim and they say the last time they saw or heard about him was when he was returning home on Sunday," she said.

Pictures of Magau in his school uniform were trending on social media platforms with family members asking for assistance on his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black polo-neck and a blue jacket. People with information are encouraged to contact his mother at 074-3171-930