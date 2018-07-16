Ululation and tears as season nears end

19 initiates lose their lives with a traditional leader blamed for promoting a fake ingcibi

This weekend, while thousands of close to 30000 Eastern Cape initiates, who underwent the custom of ulwaluko were graduating and going home healthy, one more family went into mourning. The 19th initiate died in the province in three weeks. Olihle Njima of Mbhongweni village in EmaXesibeni died of septicaemia at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.