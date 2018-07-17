News

Fort Hare cancels exams after noise disruptions

By Simthandile Ford - 17 July 2018

The University of Fort Hare has cancelled what it hoped would be the last leg of their examination season.

The university mid-year exams were disrupted by the wage protests. University spokesman Khotso Moabi says the university has called off today's exams because of the noise disruption by the Nehawu members who were picketing outside the university making unbearable noise.

"We are consulting SAPS on what would be an acceptable way for Nehawu to exercise their rights but allow the exams to proceed," said Moabi.

Outside the university building the students are currently having their own meeting where they are planning to ask the management of the university to abandon the last leg of exams and "donate" marks to the students.

Strike at WSU ends with exam dates still to be confirmed, stalemate at UFH

While the month-long wage strike at Walter Sisulu University is over, it is still unclear when the 31000 students will sit their mid-year ...
News
19 days ago

Varsities on shutdown as wage talks deadlocked

Two Eastern Cape universities, Walter Sisulu University and University of Fort Hare, remain on total shutdown as wage negotiations between management ...
News
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Men caught on CCTV stealing from EL home
Officer fires through own windshield during high speed shootout
X