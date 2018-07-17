Fort Hare cancels exams after noise disruptions

The University of Fort Hare has cancelled what it hoped would be the last leg of their examination season.

The university mid-year exams were disrupted by the wage protests. University spokesman Khotso Moabi says the university has called off today's exams because of the noise disruption by the Nehawu members who were picketing outside the university making unbearable noise.

"We are consulting SAPS on what would be an acceptable way for Nehawu to exercise their rights but allow the exams to proceed," said Moabi.

Outside the university building the students are currently having their own meeting where they are planning to ask the management of the university to abandon the last leg of exams and "donate" marks to the students.