Health problems affecting pupils discussed

Robust discussions and crucial conversations on sexual and reproductive health among school pupils are under way at the Regent Hotel in East London at the HIV, TB and STIs Policy Implementation in Schools Conference.

Pupils, parents and teachers from across all districts of the province have gathered for the three-day conference which is addressing the implementation of the policy that seeks to bring sexual education to Eastern Cape schools.

The conference is being hosted by the Eastern Cape Aids Council in partnership with other stakeholders such as the department of basic education and the provincial department of health. According to research conducted by the Aids Council, more than 700,000 people in the Eastern Cape are living with HIV.

Among these, the highest infections are among women between the ages of 15 and 24.

This policy was therefore introduced by the National Department of Basic Education as a move towards fighting the influx of sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and Aids, as well as teenage pregnancy in schools.