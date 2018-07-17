Judgment on Basic Education’s sets and norms postponed

Judgment on the Equal Education versus the Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been postponed to Thursday, July 19.

The judgment was supposed to have been handed down today at the Bhisho High Court, however the court said it not was ready yet.

According to Judge Bantubonke Tokota there were still "technical" issues that needed to be dealt with."Based on those issues the judgment has been postponed for Thursday," he said.

The case which was heard in March this year seeks to hold Motshekga accountable for government's failure to provide proper schools by the set norms and standards deadline.

Motshekga argued that the blame should not fall on her alone, but other Ministers as well such as Public Works who is responsible for building schools and improved sanitation for the provision of proper toilets.

Equal Education provincial leader, Luzuko Sidimba said he was not happy with the postponement.“We were really hoping this would come to an end today, it’s unfortunate that it had to be delayed due to technical problems.

This is a very important judgment where South African learners will finally know their constitutional rights," said Sidimba.