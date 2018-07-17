Praise for Ramaphosa for acting against Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration has received praise from the unlikeliest source for being able to bring his predecessor Jacob Zuma to the courts of law to face corruption charges.

Addressing a media briefing in Mthatha this morning prior to delivering the Mandela Memorial Lecture later in the afternoon as part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations this week, renowned African scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba, said South Africa now stood out to the rest of the world by ensuring that Zuma was made to answer for alleged crimes.

"It sends a message that when you have been given a privilege to serve, if you do things that are untoward, no matter what position you serve in, you are no higher than the law," said Lumumba.

He said this was because on the African continent impunity still thrived while some "corrupt" were treated as sacred cows.However he also warned that the jury was still out on whether South Africa could totally weed out corruption in its ranks.

He described Mandela as moral "true North" for the political arena not just in South Africa and the African continent but to the whole world.

He said the fact that the iconic former statesman had been able to pass the baton and relinquish power after becoming South Africa's first democratically-elected president, should serve as an example for the rest of the continent.

"Many African countries are suffering because of leaders who have refused to leave the stage," he added.

As part of Madiba's centenary celebrations, Lumumba also joined OR Tambo district mayor Nomakhosazana Meth and South African National Heritage Council chief executive officer advocate Sonwabile Mangcotywa during a tree-planting ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha before his much-anticipated lecture on Madiba's life at the Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive Campus later in the evening.