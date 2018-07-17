The long walk for water at Mandela’s birthplace
Residents share pools with pigs 24 years into democracy
As the global community celebrates the centenary of Nelson Mandela, his eldest grandson, Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, decried the lack of clean water and health services at the former president’s birthplace of Mvezo.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.