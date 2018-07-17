Walk in Madiba's footsteps in a virtual reality journey

From the hut where he grew up in Qunu to the cell on Robben Island where he was imprisoned‚ you can now immerse yourself in former president Nelson Mandela’s journey with virtual reality (VR).

Management consultancy firm IQbusiness‚ Liliesleaf‚ VictoryVR and Gear Brain created the experience for the VR headset Oculus Go.

“You can actually physically be there. You can sit down. You can look around‚” IQbusiness head of learning Adi Stephan said on Monday.

You need the Oculus Go to experience the 30-minute Nelson Mandela Virtual Reality journey that will go on sale on Tuesday on Oculus Go’s equivalent of an app store for $1.99.

The journey starts with a museum before you move onto Madiba’s childhood home in Qunu‚ where you can interact with objects in his childhood home to exploring the kitchen of his room on Liliesleaf farm. Users are immersed in the 360 degree landscape of Qunu. The jail cell on Robben Island is where you will experience 27 seconds of deafening silence in the lonely cell.