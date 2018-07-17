WATCH | Police slow to act despite CCTV footage of brazen theft
Police are accused of failing to arrest two suspects caught stealing on CCTV from a Cambridge West family home at the weekend.
Nomakwezi Madolwana, 56, said two men stole a 40-inch television and other valuable items shortly after the family left their home on Friday afternoon.
CCTV footage seen by the Daily Dispatch shows her two sons leaving the house at 1pm, while four minutes later two men arrive and push open the electric gate, which Madolwana said was not working at the time.
Within a few minutes, one of the men is seen walking out with a large item, covered with a blanket, and a few minutes later a second man is seen walking out of the house carrying a backpack.
Madolwana said one of the men seen on the camera is known to the family.
“We had an event at home in Mdantsane and I left on Friday morning while my sons left our house in the afternoon.
“When my sons returned that evening they saw that our house had been broken into,” said Madolwana, adding that a TV and a bag full of her son’s belongings had been stolen.
She reported the matter to the police.
“My son knows one of the [suspects] and where he stays. He went with his friend to search for him. We were scared of what he would do to him so we rushed to the police station and begged the police to come and look at the footage and arrest [the suspects] to prevent my son doing anything, but the police said they did not have any vans.”
She said the police did not look at the CCTV footage until yesterday. “A man who said he is an investigation officer came this morning and he watched the footage and said he would pass it to another investigation officer who specialises in these kinds of situations.”
The family has lived in the area for 15 years and Madolwana said she installed the cameras after their third break-in earlier this year.
A question was sent to police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi asking why the suspects had not been arrested, despite the CCTV evidence.
He said: “We can confirm that a case of housebreaking has been opened for investigation at Cambridge.
“A suspect is appearing before the East London Magistrate’s court today for another matter; he will be charged for the housebreaking case when done.”
