WATCH | Police slow to act despite CCTV footage of brazen theft

Police are accused of failing to arrest two suspects caught stealing on CCTV from a Cambridge West family home at the weekend.

Nomakwezi Madolwana, 56, said two men stole a 40-inch television and other valuable items shortly after the family left their home on Friday afternoon.

CCTV footage seen by the Daily Dispatch shows her two sons leaving the house at 1pm, while four minutes later two men arrive and push open the electric gate, which Madolwana said was not working at the time.

Within a few minutes, one of the men is seen walking out with a large item, covered with a blanket, and a few minutes later a second man is seen walking out of the house carrying a backpack.

Madolwana said one of the men seen on the camera is known to the family.

“We had an event at home in Mdantsane and I left on Friday morning while my sons left our house in the afternoon.