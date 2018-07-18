ANC employee held for cash-in-transit crime

The ANC has confirmed that one of its employees was nabbed by police for allegedly been involved in a cash-in-transit heist.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.

ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe in a statement today said the ANC on its part will be following its internal disciplinary policy for employees, and will ensure that appropriate action is taken.

"The African National Congress is dismayed by the fact that one of its employees was arrested and appeared in court allegedly for involvement in serious crimes.

Crime remains a serious cancer in our young democracy, and we must continue to fight it in whatever of its manifestations.

We support the efforts by the law-enforcement agencies to investigate, arrest and charge perpetrators to such high priority crimes," Mabe said.

The news of the employee's arrest were made public by Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba in a statement today.

"It also begs the question of how the ANC, while running national government, can employ individuals who so brazenly undermine public safety and the rule of law in our country," Mashaba said