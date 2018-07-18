Having spent her life living in a cold and cramped mud house with her eight grandchildren‚ 65-year-old Nelisiwe Khoza closed her eyes and saw a vision of Nelson Mandela when she was handed the keys to her brand new home‚ on what would have been the late former statesman’s centenary birthday.

“I saw him as I was being pulled out from my hardships. I saw him and thought of how happy he would be to know that his legacy lives on‚ I thought of how happy he would be to know his people are still being looked after‚” said an elated Khoza.

Khoza was gifted the house by the City of uMhlathuze‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ as part of their Mandela Day celebrations. She had been living with her eight grandchildren‚ aged between 10 and 20‚ in a small mud house in Dlangezwa‚ North of Durban for about 20 years.

After Khoza was kicked out of her parents’ home at a young age she spent the rest of her life living in informal housing.

“After I fell pregnant at a young age my parents asked me to leave because they said I would influence my younger siblings with my bad behaviour‚” she said.

Unemployed‚ Khoza said she received no support from her six children or her family and didn't think she and her grandchildren would find a place to call home.

“It feels good to finally own something‚ to have something that is my own‚ to be a homeowner and carry my key around‚ I am beyond grateful for this‚ I am so happy‚ this whole day feels like a wedding‚” said Khoza.

“I find peace in knowing that I now have something to leave for my grandchildren‚” she added.Khoza’s new fully-furnished four-roomed home came with a fully-fitted kitchen with an electric stove‚ a microwave‚ and a refrigerator but she was most excited about her new double bed.

“I can’t wait to go sleep on a real bed and not on a grass mat. When you are poor and the cold is rippling through your sheets at night‚ you lose sleep‚” she said.

“Now that I have a bed with nice soft pillow and warm blankets‚ I think I am going to sleep till noon‚” a laughing Khoza added.

“I felt like I was dreaming when I finally got the keys‚ I never thought I would ever become a homeowner‚ It’s one of the best feelings I have ever felt‚” said Khoza.