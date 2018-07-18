New Beach Road eatery offers patrons a laid-back atmosphere

Eatery and pub Sunsets On Beach, which opened this month in Nahoon, has broadened East London’s entertainment repertoire.

Owner and manager Chris Goddard took over the Mail Room in Beach Road and rehabilitated the space to offer something different from other outfits along Beach Road.

“We named the place after the beautiful sunsets we experienced when we used to visit here [as customers].

“We noticed how the sun reflected beautifully off the patio, and it seemed a fitting name for a place on Beach Road.”

The restaurant has a staff of 20 and has been revamped with wooden finishes to accommodate about 100 people, including a patio and outside seating in a beer garden.

The venue boasts more than five large television screens playing a range of sports channels as well as a large fireplace.

“We played around with the décor to create a distinct identity for the place, with the nice finishes and broad, comfortable bar chairs.

“We’re open from noon Monday to Sunday as we want to attract lunchtime crowds and people looking for a spot possibly after work or even throughout the afternoon for business meetings, as well as the weekend crowd.

“Music remains a background noise because that is the environment we want to create, although we will probably explore options of having acoustic musicians performing, maybe some chilled laid-back sounds, but we have no intention of creating a rowdy environment,” he said.

Goddard said although their liquor licence allowed for them to trade from 10am to 2am, their kitchen closed at 10pm and they would aim to close their doors at about midnight, depending on how busy they were at the time.

The menu includes their signature dishes – Sunset Fillets, Sunset Basket and Sunset Pizza.

“Meals are available at affordable prices with half-price specials on pizzas every Monday and a variety of beers and other drinks at the bar,” he said.