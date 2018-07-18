Passengers alerted to possible protests near OR Tambo airport

Management at OR Tambo international airport warned passengers about possible protest action planned to take place near the airport on Wednesday.

The airport had received “unconfirmed reports” of planned protests and advised passengers nevertheless to allow for possible delays and longer travelling times as a precaution.“We remain in close contact with the various law enforcement agencies in order to ensure that all routes leading to and from the airport remain unaffected by any possible protest action‚” said airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler.

Gunkel-Keuler said people travelling on Wednesday are urged to follow news updates. “Where possible‚ passengers heading for the airport should use public transport such as buses and the Gautrain‚” she added.