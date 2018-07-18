WATCH | President Ramaphosa open clinic at Mandela's birthplace

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened the Nosekeni Nongaphi Mandela Clinic in Mvezo.

He was joined by Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe, Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle and Mvezo Chief Nkosi Mandla Mandela, who was with his wife Rabia Nosekeni and their first born son.

The clinic, which is named after former statesman Nelson Mandela’s mother, Nosekeni Nongaphi, was built at a cost of R10.9-million about five years ago.

Eastern Cape health MEC Helen Sauls-August told the DispatchLIVE that there had been serious funding shortages which had led to delays in opening the facility.

"We also had staffing issues which had to be dealt with," she said.