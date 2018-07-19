1000 ANC members in ‘hands off Enoch Mgijima’ march

Xasa told to halt plans to put the municipality under administration

About 1000 ANC members from eight wards in Mlungisi location in Komani marched to the Komani City Hall yesterday demanding that Bhisho drop plans to dissolve the embattled Enoch Mgijima municipality.

