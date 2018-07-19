Alfred Nzo fraud case struck off roll

The fraud case against eight Alfred Nzo district municipality employees and a businessman was earlier this week provisionally struck off the roll by the EmaXesibeni Magistrate's Court.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali however has explained that this does not necessarily mean the accused were scot-free.

"It was provisionally struck off the roll pending the finalisation of the investigations," he said.

"However we are going to re-enroll the matter in court as soon as investigations are complete."

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this year that former Alfred Nzo district municipal CFO Luyolo Fokazi, current supply chain manager Zuko Mani, Thembisa Constance Manciya, Mawethu Mtengwana, Sifiso Ntanga, Nkosinathi Gule, Xolani Masiza, Miranda Mtutuba and businessman Unathi Mantanga were arrested by the Hawks for tender fraud amounting to about R300-million.Tyali however confirmed the amount was around R249-million.