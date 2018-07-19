Protest on N2 causes road closure

A service delivery protest in the N2 road in Shushu village between King William’s Town and Peddie has resulted in a road closure.

Department of Transport provincial spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie confirmed that the road has been closed but said it is unclear at this stage what the community’s grievances are.

“At this stage SAPS and the Provincial Traffic Officers are monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to expect delays on this route, where possible use alternative routes,” said Rantjie.

Community member Fuya Mankeya told DispatchLive that the community is protesting over the quality and lack of local employment in the construction of a community hall that is being built. This is a developing story.