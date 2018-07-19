Staff and customers were evacuated from a garage and Woolworths convenience store in Ilala Ridge‚ Umhlanga‚ on Thursday morning following the discovery of a suspicious device.

A staff member is said to have discovered the device and sounded the alarm and police were called.

A tenant at a building next to the garage said staff and customers were evacuated as members of the Explosives Unit were called to investigate.

In the past two weeks several incendiary devices were planted at other Woolworths stores in the city as well as at the Vodacom Durban July. These devices‚ rudimentary in nature‚ have been triggered and caused minor fires.

This is a developing story.