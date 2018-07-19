Ton of food to keep SPCA animals well fed

Four-legged residents of the East London SPCA will have full tummies thanks to the 67 minutes in the name of Madiba campaign after an office automation company donated almost a ton of dog and cat food to the shelter yesterday.

MFP Office Automation Group director Terance Sutherland said the business had decided to help the SPCA because its staff loved animals.

“We phoned SPCA manager Allen Westerberg and he said food was the greatest need and that the SPCA also needed its front wall painted because it is faded and cracking.”

Food, paint and painting equipment were donated by staff, customers and other East London businesses, while the MFP Group also handed over a printer.

Sutherland said the office closed up shop at noon yesterday, loaded up two SUVs and two large bakkies with 960kg of food and headed to the SPCA where 13 staffers painted the front wall “SPCA blue”.

Westerberg said he really appreciated the help.

“Our food storeroom is almost empty so this came at a very good time.”

He said the SPCA, which uses 60kg of dog food and 20kg of cat food per day, was having to buy its own animal food more regularly than before because a tough economy meant fewer people were in a position to donate.