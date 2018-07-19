WATCH | EFF stages protest at centenary celebrations

Party supporters and BCM mayor in war of words at heritage site

The Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations started off on a chaotic note in Buffalo City Metro when EFF supporters staged a protest during a wreath-laying ceremony in Mdantsane yesterday. The programme, led by mayor Xola Pakati, started at the Egerton Massacre Heritage site in NU9, however it soon turned into an ANC versus EFF occasion when EFF supporters chanted on the streets and hurled insults at ward councillor Nomonde Moyikwa.

